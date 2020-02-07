Kokrajhar ready to greet PM Modi, celebrate signing of Bodo pact
Friday, 7 February 2020 () A large number of people from several organisations across various ethnic groups, including non-Bodos, assembled here to welcome the prime minister, they said. Cultural troupes from different communities will greet PM Modi with their performances before his address. "A new dawn, fresh vigour and renewed hope in Assam! The Bodo Accord will help the youth fulfill their aspirations," Modi had tweeted on Thursday night.