Shiv Sena praises Kejriwal for AAP government's 'ideal' work in Delhi

IndiaTimes Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
The Sena said Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union home minister Amit Shah should have felicitated Kejriwal for fulfilling the promises in Delhi, but instead of doing that senior BJP leaders and ministers are raking up the 'Hindu vs Muslim' issue in a bid to win the elections.
News video: Delhi polls | ‘A new low in politics’: Kejriwal’s daughter and wife hits out at BJP

Delhi polls | ‘A new low in politics’: Kejriwal’s daughter and wife hits out at BJP 01:58

 Delhi CM’s wife Sunita Kejriwal responded to allegations made by BJP. Sunita is confident of AAP’s victory in Delhi polls.

Delhi polls 2020: Arvind Kejriwal challenges BJP to announce CM face by 1 PM on wednesday|OneIndia [Video]Delhi polls 2020: Arvind Kejriwal challenges BJP to announce CM face by 1 PM on wednesday|OneIndia

KEJRIWAL'S OPEN CHALLENGE TO BJP: ANNOUNCE CM FACE, AAP RELEASES MANIFESTO FOR DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS, COPS CONTINUE TO QUESTION CHILDREN AT KARNATAKA SCHOOL , MAMATA BANERJEE SLAMS BJP OVER BRANDING..

Delhi Election 2020: Javadekar calls Kejriwal a terrorist; AAP hits back [Video]Delhi Election 2020: Javadekar calls Kejriwal a terrorist; AAP hits back

BJP and the AAP indulged in an ugly war of words ahead of the Delhi polls. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal calling him a terrorist.

Delhi assembly election: Arvind Kejriwal made tall promises, never fulfilled them, says Home Minister Amit Shah

The Home Minister had on Tuesday trained his guns at the AAP government and said that his party MPs found Delhi government schools in a "miserable" condition...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

'Chief pretender': Gautam Gambhir accuses Arvind Kejriwal of lying

*New Delhi:* BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing the AAP leader of "lying" and termed...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNANewsVoirIndiaTimes

