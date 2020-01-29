Shiv Sena praises Kejriwal for AAP government's 'ideal' work in Delhi

Wake Up RT @firstpost: #DelhiElections2020: Despite having limited power in hand and the hurdles created by Centre, #ArvindKejriwal government's wo… 4 minutes ago Indrajit Paswan RT @the_hindu: 'Saamna' editorial hits out hard at BJP for calling Delhi Chief Minister a terrorist https://t.co/k1iy902B3Y #ShivSena #Del… 4 minutes ago Saroj (سروج) RT @PTI_News: Shiv Sena praises Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for his government's "ideal" work in last five years, says Centre should have repl… 4 minutes ago Adhan Shah RT @DilliDurAst: Ahead of Delhi Assembly election, Shiv Sena praises Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/ZROJ6QnwQD 12 minutes ago Firstpost #DelhiElections2020: Despite having limited power in hand and the hurdles created by Centre, #ArvindKejriwal govern… https://t.co/WMH5rhQEqX 15 minutes ago KS MANN Delhi Election 2020: Sena Praises AAP's 'Delhi Model', Wants It Introduced In Other States https://t.co/fylXOovxuT 18 minutes ago A M Delhi Election 2020: Sena Praises AAP's 'Delhi Model', Wants It Introduced In Other States - NDTV https://t.co/lxL1S5gpq0 24 minutes ago Mehroob RT @AAPInNews: Delhi Election 2020: Shiv Sena Praises Arvind Kejriwal For AAP Government's "Ideal" Work In Delhi - NDTV https://t.co/koRNbJ… 26 minutes ago