Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar opens up on the surreal experience of shooting her first-ever song in the Akshay Kumar starrer
Friday, 7 February 2020 () Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in historical drama Prithviraj, has shot for a song sequence and she says it was a big learning experience for her.
