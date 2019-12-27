Global  

Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar opens up on the surreal experience of shooting her first-ever song in the Akshay Kumar starrer

Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar opens up on the surreal experience of shooting her first-ever song in the Akshay Kumar starrer

Bollywood Life Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in historical drama Prithviraj, has shot for a song sequence and she says it was a big learning experience for her.
Manushi Chillar shoots for 'Prithviraj' song [Video]Manushi Chillar shoots for 'Prithviraj' song

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar, who is making her Bollywood debut opposite actor Akshay Kumar in "Prithviraj", on Thursday revealed she is shooting for a song in the upcoming film.

Akshay-Katrina groove to 'Teri ore' for kids, video goes viral [Video]Akshay-Katrina groove to 'Teri ore' for kids, video goes viral

A video that has Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif grooving amid kids to the beats of their song "Teri ore" has gone viral. Akshay and Katrina played Santa Clause for kids on Christmas. The actors gifted..

Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar speaks about shooting the first song of her career

The Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar, is the leading lady of YRF's biggest historical film Prithviraj, based on the life and heroism of the fearless King...
Mid-Day

Details inside! Manushi Chillar starts shooting a grand song for Prithviraj

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who is now making her Bollywood debut with YRF's biggest historical film Prithviraj, is constantly keeping her fans updated...
Mid-Day

