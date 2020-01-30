Global  

PM Modi doesn't behave like Prime Minister: Rahul Gandhi

IndiaTimes Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
"Normally, a Prime Minister has a particular status, a prime minister has a particular way of behaving, a particular stature, our prime minister doesn't have these. He does not behave in a prime ministerial way," Rahul Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.
'After CAA-NRC PM Modi's foreign trips have stopped': Bhupesh Baghel

‘After CAA-NRC PM Modi’s foreign trips have stopped’: Bhupesh Baghel 05:13

 Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel defended Rahul Gandhi’s comment against PM Modi and said that the Prime Minister has had to stop going on foreign tours since Amit Shah introduced the CAA & NRC.

'Like Indira Gandhi...': In attack against Modi-Shah, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad's Emergency reference

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday targeted former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, saying she had also strangulated democracy but was...
DNA

'PM talks of Cong, Nehru, Pak, but not unemployment and jobs'

*New Delhi:* Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the PM does not talk about core issues and rather brings up...
Mid-Day


