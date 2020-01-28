Global  

Harsh Vardhan seeks Rahul's apology for 'derogatory' remarks against PM Modi

IndiaTimes Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Union minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the country for his "derogatory" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "During the Question Hour (in Parliament), before answering Rahul ji's question, it was necessary for me to urge him to apologise for his remarks against the prime minister," Vardhan said in a tweet in Hindi.
