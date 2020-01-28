Harsh Vardhan seeks Rahul's apology for 'derogatory' remarks against PM Modi
Friday, 7 February 2020 () Union minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the country for his "derogatory" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "During the Question Hour (in Parliament), before answering Rahul ji's question, it was necessary for me to urge him to apologise for his remarks against the prime minister," Vardhan said in a tweet in Hindi.
PM Modi mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his claim that youth of India would beat Modi with sticks in 6 months for unemployment and job crisis. Calling Rahul Gandhi a tube light, Modi said that it will take 6 months for the Congress to prepare to beat him. He challenged them saying he too will...
There has been a reaction from the Congress on the Modi government's budget 2020. Former party president Rahul Gandhi has described this budget as directionless. He said that nothing has been found in..
During question hour when Rahul rose to ask a question, Harsh Vardhan said he would like to first "unequivocally condemn the outlandish remarks of the Congress... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News •Indian Express
