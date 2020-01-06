Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Knives Out sequel officially announced at Lionsgate

Knives Out sequel officially announced at Lionsgate

Bollywood Life Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Director Rian Johnson's critically acclaimed whodunit murder mystery Knives Out will get a sequel. During Lionsgate's third-quarter earnings call, CEO Jon Feltheimer said that a sequel to Knives Out is officially a go, hinting a production start for a follow-up to the money-making film.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Knives Out' Sequel to Focus on Daniel Craig's Detective Character | THR News [Video]'Knives Out' Sequel to Focus on Daniel Craig's Detective Character | THR News

'Knives Out' Sequel to Focus on Daniel Craig's Detective Character | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:30Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gambit896

Ben Jones RT @wehaveahulkpod: Good news Benoit Blanc fans - a #KnivesOut sequel has been officially announced by Lionsgate! Read more ⬇️ https://t.… 16 minutes ago

Rammy31189994

Rammy_Sidhearts💕💕 RT @bollywood_life: Knives Out sequel officially announced at Lionsgate #DanielCraig #KnivesOut #KnivesOutSequel https://t.co/8OpBoDok6p 18 minutes ago

wehaveahulkpod

We Have a Hulk Good news Benoit Blanc fans - a #KnivesOut sequel has been officially announced by Lionsgate! Read more ⬇️ https://t.co/IovzqofCtv 20 minutes ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Knives Out sequel officially announced at Lionsgate #DanielCraig #KnivesOut #KnivesOutSequel https://t.co/8OpBoDok6p 42 minutes ago

elekaese

Lucas de Arriba 🦖💚🧡 RT @empiremagazine: Lionsgate has officially announced a #KnivesOut sequel: https://t.co/lCqR1wKsPG https://t.co/rRG6dsKjPF 53 minutes ago

HackerSides

HackerSides Knives Out 2: Sequel Officially Announced for Rian Johnson’s Whodunnit Movie https://t.co/iUjhS5kSuO https://t.co/vPoR4niC1X 4 hours ago

Samirmanglam

😰Please Follow Me😭 Knives Out 2: Sequel Officially Announced for Rian Johnson’s Whodunnit Movie https://t.co/d3ND9vbZEI https://t.co/WY4imw0TEx 4 hours ago

Gadgets_Newsl

Gadgets Knives Out 2: Sequel Officially Announced for Rian Johnson’s Whodunnit Movie #Gadgets https://t.co/lWwiL3KJyn https://t.co/uVe3KF7b17 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.