Delhi election 2020: Show your ink mark at these restaurants, shopping malls and salons to get discounts

Zee News Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
The Delhi Metro services will also start commuting from 4 am on February 8 in view of the officials who will travel for election duty. It is to be noted that in normal days the metro services start at 6 am. 
Delhi assembly election: Tight security outside EVM `Strong Room`

Voting for Delhi Assembly elections took place on Saturday (February 8) with voters turnout well short of the 2015 election mark. 
