Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Harsh Vardhan (Delhi politician) > Action should be taken against Cong MP Manickam Tagore for trying to attack Harsh Vardhan: Pralhad Joshi

Action should be taken against Cong MP Manickam Tagore for trying to attack Harsh Vardhan: Pralhad Joshi

IndiaTimes Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Condemning the Congress and its MP Manickam Tagore for "misbehaving" with Union Minister Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday demanded that action be taken against him.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pankulsharmaTOI

पंकुल शर्मा Pankul Sharma RT @TOIIndiaNews: Action should be taken against Cong MP Manickam Tagore for trying to attack Harsh Vardhan: Pralhad Joshi https://t.co/y7n… 9 minutes ago

loukeegs

Louise Keegan RT @PamJulian8: @thegwpfcom Glad to see @GavinWilliamson has taken steps to make universities take action against political agendas that ar… 13 minutes ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Action should be taken against Cong MP Manickam Tagore for trying to attack Harsh Vardhan: Pralhad Joshi https://t.co/y7nLVcoIM2 27 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Action should be taken against Cong MP Manickam Tagore for trying to attack Harsh Vardhan: Joshi https://t.co/G279IytNYX 35 minutes ago

Vinita20312130

Vinita @MakrandParanspe Immediate and stern action should be taken against molesters. Cases should not be hanging in the Courts for years. 44 minutes ago

IncDilshad

Dilshad Ali INC @syedzakiahmed_ Very well spoken strict action should be taken against them 57 minutes ago

Meri_AwaazSuno

Meri Awaaz Suno Sector 12, RK Puram, just outside colony gate for Holychild Auxilium school. KINDLY LOOK INTO THIS MATTER. @Ceo_djb… https://t.co/OlgE6aUkUw 2 hours ago

saad51212

Saad 512 RT @Mateen_Hafeez: The @MumbaiPolice personnel on Thursday manhandled senior photographer Ashish Raje while he was covering the #MumbaiBagh… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.