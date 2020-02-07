पंकुल शर्मा Pankul Sharma RT @TOIIndiaNews: Action should be taken against Cong MP Manickam Tagore for trying to attack Harsh Vardhan: Pralhad Joshi https://t.co/y7n… 9 minutes ago

Louise Keegan RT @PamJulian8: @thegwpfcom Glad to see @GavinWilliamson has taken steps to make universities take action against political agendas that ar… 13 minutes ago

TOI India Action should be taken against Cong MP Manickam Tagore for trying to attack Harsh Vardhan: Pralhad Joshi https://t.co/y7nLVcoIM2 27 minutes ago

Devdiscourse Action should be taken against Cong MP Manickam Tagore for trying to attack Harsh Vardhan: Joshi https://t.co/G279IytNYX 35 minutes ago

Vinita @MakrandParanspe Immediate and stern action should be taken against molesters. Cases should not be hanging in the Courts for years. 44 minutes ago

Dilshad Ali INC @syedzakiahmed_ Very well spoken strict action should be taken against them 57 minutes ago

Meri Awaaz Suno Sector 12, RK Puram, just outside colony gate for Holychild Auxilium school. KINDLY LOOK INTO THIS MATTER. @Ceo_djb… https://t.co/OlgE6aUkUw 2 hours ago