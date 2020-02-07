Global  

GAIL Recruitment 2020: Apply for Executive Trainee Post from Feb 3

IndiaVision Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Gas Authority of India Limited prevalently known as GAIL India Limited has sent out the notice for enrollment through GATE 2020 on its official website. The enlistment is accessible for the post of Executive Trainees (ET) in Chemical and Instrumentation programs. As indicated by the official warning, GAIL 2020 enrollment application structure are accessible online from February 3, 2020 for GATE 2020 enlisted up comers. The last date to fill the application form is March 3, 2020. Applicants must note that GATE 2020 test is scheduled for February 1, 2, 8, and 9. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is directed by IISC Bangalore and the seven IITs (Delhi, Bombay, […]

