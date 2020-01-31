Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > India`s offer of evacuating people from China`s Wuhan was extended to all its neighbours: S Jaishankar

India`s offer of evacuating people from China`s Wuhan was extended to all its neighbours: S Jaishankar

Zee News Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
India had evacuated its citizens and brought back 654 passengers from Wuhan on January 31 and February 1, which included seven Maldivian citizens and one Bangladeshi citizen.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

India reports first positive case of novel coronavirus and shifts patient to isolation ward [Video]India reports first positive case of novel coronavirus and shifts patient to isolation ward

India has reported its first positive case of novel coronavirus on January 30 in the southern state of Kerala. The patient was studying at female medical college in Wuhan University, and has now..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:21Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.