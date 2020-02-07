Indian Army Major develops world's first bulletproof helmet against AK-47 bullets

An Indian Army Major who had developed a bulletproof jacket for protection against sniper bullets, has now developed a helmet which is claimed to be first such in the world that can stop an AK-47 bullet round from a distance of 10 meters. 👓 View full article



