Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Most of the students who have studied PCM in class XII aim to pursue engineering post completing their schooling, and many find it challenging to explore a career apart from engineering. Many PCM students choose engineering as their first priority only after 12th without even exploring other career options. Doing well in JEE Main to get admission in an engineering course is not only the best career option; there are plenty of other opportunities as well which you can consider. The exam is conducted twice a year to provide better opportunities for the students. First session for JEE Main 2020 is over and the second session will commence in the […]



5 Offbeat Courses PCM Students can Choose other than B.Tech 👓 View full article

