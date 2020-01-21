Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Arvind Kejriwal > Vishwas Nagar Assembly Constituency: List of candidates for 2020 Delhi polls, past results, all updates

Vishwas Nagar Assembly Constituency: List of candidates for 2020 Delhi polls, past results, all updates

DNA Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that the development of Vishwas Nagar suffered because the BJP MLA did not let the AAP government work in the area.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi Assembly elections Dharmendra Pradhan holds roadshow in Moti Nagar [Video]Delhi Assembly elections Dharmendra Pradhan holds roadshow in Moti Nagar

Delhi Assembly elections Dharmendra Pradhan holds roadshow in Moti Nagar

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published

Delhi Elections 2020 l Kejriwal is scared of BJP: Taginder Bagga [Video]Delhi Elections 2020 l Kejriwal is scared of BJP: Taginder Bagga

BJP's Tajinder Bagga claimed that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is scared of BJP. Bagga is BJP's candidate from Hari Nagar constituency. Bagga expressed confidence that BJP will win more than 50 seats in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi Elections: All you need to know about Rajinder Nagar constituency

The Rajinder Nagar is considered a politically powerful seat in the 70-seat Delhi Assembly. Dominated by the Punjabi community, Rajinder Nagar is situated in...
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimes

NGO Wishes Women Candidates âGood Luckâ Ahead of Delhi Polls

NGO Wishes Women Candidates âGood Luckâ Ahead of Delhi Polls· The NGO offers *Shagun*; to all women candidates · Extends digital media and volunteer supportâ As the Assembly elections is just around the...
NewsVoir


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.