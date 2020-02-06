Rahul Gandhi: Narendra Modi does not behave like a Prime Minister
Saturday, 8 February 2020 () *New Delhi:* Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "tubelight" barb, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he does not behave like a prime minister. He also alleged that the ruckus in the Lok Sabha was "orchestrated" to prevent him from questioning the government. "Normally, a prime minister has a particular...
A scuffle broke out in the Lok Sabha when Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, in his reply to a question raised by Rahul Gandhi, condemned the remarks he made against the Prime Minister in a recent..