Delhi Elections: All you need to know about New Delhi constituency

Shafi Akhtar RT @htTweets: #ElectionsWithHT | The #ExitPolls predict Arvind Kejriwal’s third term in Delhi The result for #DelhiElection2020 will be an… 2 hours ago

Hindustan Times #ElectionsWithHT | The #ExitPolls predict Arvind Kejriwal’s third term in Delhi The result for #DelhiElection2020… https://t.co/LY7jlsC3PI 3 hours ago

HT Delhi #ElectionsWithHT | The #ExitPolls predict Arvind Kejriwal’s third term in Delhi The result for #DelhiElection2020… https://t.co/DEunZO0CRZ 3 hours ago

MarthaLeah Nangalama RT @mlnangalama: via @PerilofAfrica All You Need to Know About the Delhi Assembly Elections on 8 February: New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s El… 22 hours ago

S. Mathur RT @GowharGeelani: Saw many Kashmiris living in Delhi for long voting in Delhi elections. I spoke to many of them and all of them know who… 1 day ago

Devendra Puri RT @ShreyaKisan: @NAN_DINI_ I am of the age group who are long in the tooth to know the damage Congress did and are capable of doing to Ind… 1 day ago

Pratibha Sharma RT @SputnikInt: All you need to know about the Delhi assembly elections on 8 February https://t.co/UXFGcAQ9Ep 1 day ago