Confident that AAP will win with clear majority: Raghav Chadha

Zee News Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Raghav Chadha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Rajinder Nagar, on Saturday cast his vote at a polling station here and expressed confidence that his party will win with a clear majority.
News video: Delhi polls 2020: AAP'S Raghav Chadha says Amit Shah behind firing at Shaheen Bagh|OneIndia News

Delhi polls 2020: AAP'S Raghav Chadha says Amit Shah behind firing at Shaheen Bagh|OneIndia News 02:46

 Oneindia's ground report on Delhi polls 2020: In an exclusive conversation, Raghav Chadha says that Amit Shah is behind Shaheen Bagh firing, BJP making false allegations against AAP.

