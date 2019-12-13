Global  

Women capable of choosing their candidates: Smriti Irani slams Kejriwal over tweet

IndiaTimes Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his sexist comment when he suggested that women should heed their male counterparts' counsel while voting.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi over rape in India remark [Video]Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi over rape in India remark

Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi over rape in India remark

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi assembly elections: Smriti Irani slams 'anti-woman' Kejriwal for his tweet on women voters


IndiaTimes

Smriti Irani takes on Arvind Kejriwal over sexist comment, says 'women capable of choosing their candidate'

The Delhi CM drew flak from the Union Cabinet minister over his tweet when he suggested that women should discuss with male members of the family before casting...
Zee News

