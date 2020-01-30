Global  

Over 27 per cent voter turnout till 2 pm in Delhi polls

Mid-Day Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
A voter turnout of 27.48 percent was recorded till 2 pm for Delhi Assembly polls, according to Election Commission's Voter Turnout app. The polling for the 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began at 8 am in the national capital. The voting will continue till 6 pm in the evening.



