Fire in Navi Mumbai high-rise, six fire engines rushed to spot

Zee News Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
"No casualty has been reported so far and the cause of the fire is being ascertained," Kadam said.
11 Hurt After Fire Engulfs High-Rise Building In Brentwood, Investigation Ongoing [Video]11 Hurt After Fire Engulfs High-Rise Building In Brentwood, Investigation Ongoing

Two adults were critically injured after a massive fire tore through part of a high-rise in the Brentwood area Wednesday morning, the same building which was the site of a fire more than six years ago...

Flames Tear Through Brentwood High-Rise, More Than A Dozen Residents Rescued By Choppers Off Roof [Video]Flames Tear Through Brentwood High-Rise, More Than A Dozen Residents Rescued By Choppers Off Roof

Two adults were critically injured after a massive fire tore through part of a high-rise in the Brentwood area Wednesday morning, the same building which was the site of a fire more than six years ago...

Fire at Navi Mumbai apartment, seven firefighters injured

A duplex flat at the 20th and 21st floor of SeaHomes apartment near Podar International School in Seawoods caught fire on Saturday morning
Hindu

PawanWali

Pawan Wali RT @ETNOWlive: A major fire broke out at a high-rise today in Seawoods-Darave, Navi Mumbai; no casualties were reported #NaviMumbaiFire htt… 27 minutes ago

punjabtribune

Punjab Tribune Fire at Navi Mumbai's high rise apartment brought under control: https://t.co/vVVrS6s5QS 41 minutes ago

_Arbaz_Shaikh

ARBAZ SHAIKH RT @ANI: #UPDATE Navi Mumbai: Fire that broke out at a high rise apartment building at Sector 44 Nerul Seawoods has been brought under cont… 1 hour ago

Kalingatv

Kalinga TV Navi Mumbai High-Rise Building Fire Doused, No Casualties #Kalingatv #NaviMumbai #Fire https://t.co/6di1JSqf8V 1 hour ago

ETNOWlive

ET NOW A major fire broke out at a high-rise today in Seawoods-Darave, Navi Mumbai; no casualties were reported… https://t.co/N2snZ0OJ3F 1 hour ago

theupdaterpost

Daily News Fire in Navi Mumbai high-rise, six fire engines rushed to spot https://t.co/a1eiOUlx3u 1 hour ago

TimesNow

TIMES NOW Report: Fire in Navi Mumbai high-rise building; no casuality has been reported. https://t.co/qKLFkCm6Gc 1 hour ago

bombaylover

Kaveri Fire in high rise at Navi Mumbai's Seawoods, none hurt https://t.co/pep4FtCXIi via @NewIndianXpress 2 hours ago

