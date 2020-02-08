Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Satta Bazaar gives AAP the edge in Delhi election, BJP close behind

Satta Bazaar gives AAP the edge in Delhi election, BJP close behind

Zee News Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
As the 70 member seats in Delhi went to polls on Saturday (February 8), it appears that team Kejriwal has taken a lead in the betting market while despite aggressive campaigning by its top brass, the Bharatiya Janata Party appears to have failed in impressing the Satta Bazaar. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Satta Bazaar gives AAP the edge in Delhi election, BJP close behind

As the 70 member seats in Delhi went to polls on Saturday (February 8), it appears that team Kejriwal has taken a lead in the betting market while despite...
Zee News

Satta bazaar: AAP favourites to win Delhi assembly elections

According to the bookies, there have been no bets placed on any Congress candidate becoming the chief minister, with Delhi chief Arvind leading in the betting...
DNA


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.