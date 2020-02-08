Global  

Delhi election: Times Now-Ipsos exit poll predicts 47 seats for AAP, 23 for BJP

IndiaTimes Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Incumbent AAP set to crush Modi's BJP in New Delhi: Exit polls [Video]Incumbent AAP set to crush Modi's BJP in New Delhi: Exit polls

Predictions say Aam Aadmi Party will score a hat-trick in national capital, while right-wing BJP may improve 2015 tally.

Delhi polls: Exit polls predict AAP sarkar, voter turnout dips | OneIndia News [Video]Delhi polls: Exit polls predict AAP sarkar, voter turnout dips | OneIndia News

Exit polls seem to predict an Arvind Kejriwal-led sarkar of the AAP once again. Exit polls predict between 45 and 55 seats for the incumbent AAP which will likely not repeat the 2015 landslide. BJP..

Manoj Tiwari rejects exit poll results, claims BJP will win 48 seats in Delhi

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari put up a brave face even as exit polls predicted a sweep for the AAP in the assembly polls, voting for which concluded on Saturday...
IndiaTimes

Exit polls predict another huge win for Kejriwal, BJP to be distant 2nd

Arvind Kejriwal is all set to be the chief minister of Delhi for yet another term, with exit polls predicting a win for his Aam Aadmi Party in the fiercely...
IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

Outlookindia

Outlook Magazine @AamAadmiParty @BJP4Delhi Live Updates | According to Times Now, #AAP could win as many as 43 seats and #BJP follow… https://t.co/3RlPi9ZoYE 4 hours ago

Kamalde17935217

Kamaldeep Singh RT @firstpost: #DelhiPolls2020 #ExitPolls: The IPSOS Times Now exit polls have predicted that the #AAP will win 44 seats, while the #BJP is… 4 hours ago

firstpost

Firstpost #DelhiPolls2020 #ExitPolls: The IPSOS Times Now exit polls have predicted that the #AAP will win 44 seats, while th… https://t.co/15HxfrPAJf 5 hours ago

djofwinterfell

Dheeraj Jha RT @EconomicTimes: The IPSOS survey aired on the Times Now television channel on Monday said #AAP is likely to get anything between 54 and… 4 days ago

shivap566

Shiva P. Tiwari If results turn out according to this opinion survey, I think Delhi's democracy is matured ! Majority of voters in… https://t.co/rshx254l1M 4 days ago

Lior_Brownstein

Lior Brownstein RT @AsiaElects: India (Delhi), Times Now- IPSOS poll: Legislative Assembly election: Are Anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests ju… 4 days ago

