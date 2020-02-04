#30yearsofAashiqui : Kapil Sharma to croon the hits of Rahul Roy-Anu Aggarwal film, making it a musical night
Saturday, 8 February 2020 () It s going to be a musical night on The Kapil Sharma Show as the stars of 1990 s musical hit film, Aashiqui Rahul Roy, Anu Aggarwal and Deepak Tijori would be seen gracing the sets to celebrate 30 years of the film s release. Kapil Sharma would be seen entertaining the guests and the audience by crooning to the hits from Aashiqui.
