#30yearsofAashiqui : Kapil Sharma to croon the hits of Rahul Roy-Anu Aggarwal film, making it a musical night

Bollywood Life Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
It s going to be a musical night on The Kapil Sharma Show as the stars of 1990 s musical hit film, Aashiqui Rahul Roy, Anu Aggarwal and Deepak Tijori would be seen gracing the sets to celebrate 30 years of the film s release. Kapil Sharma would be seen entertaining the guests and the audience by crooning to the hits from Aashiqui.
Credit: Bollywood NOW - Published < > Embed
News video: Aditya Roy Kapur RECREATES

Aditya Roy Kapur RECREATES "Aashiqui 2" Scene With Krushna Abhishek | The Kapil Sharma Show Malang 01:52

 Krushna Abhishek ROMANCE With Aditya Roy Kapur On The Sets Of The Kapil Sharma Show. Watch the behind the scenes funny video now!

