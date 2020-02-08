Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > 5.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Assam, Meghalaya; epicenter located 100 km northeast of Tura

5.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Assam, Meghalaya; epicenter located 100 km northeast of Tura

Mid-Day Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale rocked Meghalaya, Assam, and other parts of northeast India on Saturday evening.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 6:17 pm (IST), was registered at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, about 100 kilometers northeast of the town of Tura, according to the National Center...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kumail_1988

Kumail Raza RT @indiatvnews: BREAKING: Earthquake jolts Assam #Earthquake #BreakingNews #Assam #Guwahati https://t.co/9jXCfauQKJ 4 minutes ago

tirshinazar

🌿baljit balli 🇮🇳 https://t.co/D1Mst5mp2k.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Assam, Meghalaya; epicenter locate .. https://t.co/1aOcGaSe6c via @Babushahikhabar 19 minutes ago

Nabeel_X_99

Nabeel Khan RT @TOIIndiaNews: 5.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Assam, Meghalaya; epicenter located 100 km northeast of Tura https://t.co/li2RyFJ60P 31 minutes ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India 5.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Assam, Meghalaya; epicenter located 100 km northeast of Tura https://t.co/li2RyFJ60P 36 minutes ago

RealGurkanwal

🇮🇳Gurkanwal Singh🇮🇳 RT @Oneindia: Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 jolts Assam's Bongaigaon, tremors felt in other parts of northeast https://t.co/BZi1DkY1ne #Eart… 49 minutes ago

TheKunalDoley

Kunal Doley RT @EastMojo: #Assam: Epicenter traced at 180 km west of Guwahati city in Assam’s Bongaigaon district as per IMD authorities, tremors felt… 50 minutes ago

ImphalFreePress

Imphal Free Press #Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude jolts Meghalaya, Assam’s Bongaigoan, Guwahati The location of the epicentre is about… https://t.co/GDvdrwbLSz 1 hour ago

Oneindia

OneIndia Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 jolts Assam's Bongaigaon, tremors felt in other parts of northeast https://t.co/BZi1DkY1ne #Earthquake 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.