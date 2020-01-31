Sarthak Mohan Manoj Tiwari rejects exit poll results, claims BJP will win 48 seats in Delhi https://t.co/1RFLlsSd12 https://t.co/TwBB96SB0X 36 minutes ago LAND BASKET Manoj Tiwari rejects exit poll results, claims BJP will win 48 seats in Delhi https://t.co/f2r0cqgCyr https://t.co/ynLj82CpAQ 36 minutes ago Sampili Debbarma RT @FinancialXpress: Union Home Minister Amit Shah was expected to meet BJP's seven Lok Sabha MPs and other leaders late in the evening, a… 1 hour ago Chummaa Kizhee RT @NewIndianXpress: Asserting that all the #ExitPolls will fail, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari expressed confidence that his party will win… 1 hour ago The New Indian Express Asserting that all the #ExitPolls will fail, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari expressed confidence that his party will… https://t.co/TRcimjNbhg 1 hour ago DeshGujarat Delhi BJP leader Manoj Tiwari rejects Exit polls and says: All these exit polls will fail. Save my this tweet. BJP… https://t.co/wYo9bCvBEH 2 hours ago LatestLY Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Manoj Tiwari Rejects Exit Polls, Predicts 48-Seat Win For BJP, Says 'EVM Must Not be… https://t.co/xgFgEk6X6G 2 hours ago Pawan_Arya Watch those EVMs closely Delhi, Keep an eye. Mota Bhai called for a BJP meeting this evening. #DelhiElections2020… https://t.co/TXBwtlpiPV 2 hours ago