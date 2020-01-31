Global  

Manoj Tiwari rejects exit poll results, claims BJP will win 48 seats in Delhi

IndiaTimes Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari put up a brave face even as exit polls predicted a sweep for the AAP in the assembly polls, voting for which concluded on Saturday evening, claiming his party will win "48 seats" and form a government in the city.
