Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Have Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg welcomed a baby girl?

Have Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg welcomed a baby girl?

Bollywood Life Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
If reports are to be believed Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg have welcome a daughter. Kalki has been very vocal about her pregnancy and has been sharing a lot of posts about the same. She has also continued to work till the last day.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kalki Koechlin's UNTOLD Story of casting couch, sexual abuse I was called a Russian prostitute [Video]Kalki Koechlin's UNTOLD Story of casting couch, sexual abuse I was called a Russian prostitute

Kalki Koechlin's UNTOLD Story of casting couch, sexual abuse I was called a Russian prostitute

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 13:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kalki Koechlin gives birth to baby girl

Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg welcomed their little bundle of joy - a baby girl. The Gully Boy actress gave birth to a girl on Friday. According...
Mid-Day

It’s a GIRL! Kalki Koechlin welcomes baby Sappho with a heart-warming post

As reported earlier, Kalki Koechlin has given birth to a daughter. She welcomed her first-born with beau Guy Hershberg on Friday, that is, 7 February 2020. Kalki...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this

TheQuint

The Quint Actor @kalkikanmani and #GuyHershberg have a baby girl. https://t.co/KAcbvvCxMo 19 hours ago

bombaytimes

BombayTimes .@kalkikanmani and boyfriend #GuyHershberg have become proud parents of a baby girl https://t.co/4LBwk7xz12 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.