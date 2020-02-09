Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Internet services snapped in Kashmir again ahead of Afzal Guru's death anniversary

Internet services snapped in Kashmir again ahead of Afzal Guru's death anniversary

Zee News Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
The Jammu and Kashmir Police has filed an FIR against the JKLF leaders who have called for a strike on Afzal Guru's death anniversary.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Mobile internet services snapped in Kashmir on Afzal Guru death anniversary


Indian Express

Afzal Guru death anniversary: 2G mobile internet suspended in Kashmir again

The 2G mobile internet services which were restored in Kashmir last month, have been suspended again on Sunday, on the death anniversary of Parliament attack...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduDNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AZIM17_M

Mohammad Azim. RT @the_hindu: The mobile Internet services were suspended early in the morning as the authorities apprehended violence in the valley in vi… 25 minutes ago

Shloka41356947

जय भारत, जय भारतीय Why government is fearing to... Internet services snapped in Kashmir ahead of Afzal Guru's death anniversary… https://t.co/EFZ57AyG5d 44 minutes ago

msnindia

MSN India Internet services snapped in J&K https://t.co/zgPFSlsYWW 45 minutes ago

the_hindu

The Hindu The mobile Internet services were suspended early in the morning as the authorities apprehended violence in the val… https://t.co/YaxpJO4N6x 46 minutes ago

HWNewsEnglish

HW News English Authorities on Sunday snapped internet services in Kashmir as a precautionary measure to prevent any disturbance on… https://t.co/rhMoUtSgXc 1 hour ago

DeccanHerald

Deccan Herald Authorities snapped mobile internet services in #Kashmir as a precautionary measure to prevent any law and order di… https://t.co/UHTltxvDml 1 hour ago

KunwarKhalidYun

Kunwar Khalid Yunus READ: Mobile internet services snapped in Kashmir on Afzal Guru death anniversary. https://t.co/3J2ialnoq3 Shared… https://t.co/Pq1h59IpBR 1 hour ago

Abu_Sami68

Shams......... شمس READ: Mobile internet services snapped in Kashmir on Afzal Guru death anniversary The fear of a dead #AfzalGuru st… https://t.co/3OAKBe8ODQ 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.