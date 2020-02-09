Global  

Ravidas Jayanti: Mayawati slams Congress, BJP leaders for visiting temples for vested interests

IndiaTimes Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
"Congress, BJP and other parties did not give any respect or honour to Sant Guru Ravidas during their tenure. But, after being out of power, they are indulging in various theatrics to realise their vested interests by visiting temples and other places," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.
