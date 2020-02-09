Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Delhi: Gargi College girls allege molestation

Delhi: Gargi College girls allege molestation

IndiaTimes Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
A number of students of Gargi College located in the south of the city have allegedly been manhandled, molested and sexually assaulted on the third day of the college annual cultural fest 'Reverie'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Molested thrice in 10 minutes: Gargi College girls recount horror

*New Delhi:* A number of students of Gargi College in Delhi have alleged they were manhandled, molested and sexually assaulted by a group of "drunken men" —...
Mid-Day

Delhi college molestation: Students hold protest; police launches probe

*New Delhi:* Scores of students of Delhi's all-women Gargi College on Monday held a protest against the alleged molestation of girls by a group of men who had...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

AasigMd

Md Asif Rambhakt Gopal opened fire at Jamia Students. Delhi Police: Masked ABVP goons attacked JNU students. Delhi Police:… https://t.co/HX50pRTXWR 13 seconds ago

DriftikharPTI

DrIftikhar ❤️ RT @Nehr_who: Women and child Development minister Mrs Smriti Irani who was lecturing kejriwal on women rights and Equality few days ago R… 34 seconds ago

MadhurMendhe

Madhur Mendhe RT @Vishj05: Rambhakt Gopal opened fire at Jamia Students. Delhi Police: Masked ABVP goons attacked JNU students. Delhi Police: Goons mo… 2 minutes ago

Shamim_ahmed465

Shamim ahmad RT @ZarinaBano786: They masturbated at us: Delhi' Gargi College students said! 😠 A large group of men barged into the Gargi College during… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.