Shah Rukh Khan on AbRam winning gold medal in a school competition: My kids have more awards than I have

Bollywood Life Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Shah Rukh Khan never leaves an opportunity to boast about his kids' achievements. Today, taking to his Instagram handle the actor shared what a proud moment it is for him as his little one, AbRam Khan won a gold medal in a taekwondo competition.
