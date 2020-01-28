Mamata Banerjee’s book on CAA sold out in book fair

Peter Proud 🇮🇳 Mamata Banerjee's book on CAA sold out in Kolkata book fair . The Book was written by a Bangladeshi Nagorik as she… https://t.co/x2RkEptpVN 4 days ago Zeeshan Jawed Mamata Banerjee's book on CAA sold out in Kolkata book fair https://t.co/gQbTOazSGb Download the TOI app now: https://t.co/uu4rUsz2At 5 days ago Jhon Roy RT @TMC_Again: "All the 1,000 copies of chief minister Mamata Banerjee's new title 'Nagarikatta Aatanko' (Fear of Citizenship) were sold ou… 5 days ago Times of News Mamata Banerjee’s Book against New Citizenship Law Sold Out in Kolkata Book Fair in 6 Days https://t.co/Wuhjy3oioE 6 days ago Paromita Das Fear of Citizenship: All 1,000 Copies of Mamata Banerjee’s Book Against CAA Sold in 6 Days #AamarGorboMamata… https://t.co/qUkK0hHEiS 6 days ago TMCAgain "All the 1,000 copies of chief minister Mamata Banerjee's new title 'Nagarikatta Aatanko' (Fear of Citizenship) wer… https://t.co/a97x6wpiR9 6 days ago Prof. Dr. Pradip Kumar সিএএ বিরোধী মমতার বই, নিঃশেষ কলকাতা বইমেলায় https://t.co/O72DSJZGVC #মমতাবন্দ্যোপাধ্যায় via @OneindiaBengali The… https://t.co/SSyWtrEfXU 6 days ago shomnath# In Kolkata Book Fair 6000 copies of book on benefit of CAA published by Vishwa Hindu Parishad have been sold agains… https://t.co/KnwGfgjjO7 6 days ago