Mamata Banerjee's book on CAA sold out in book fair

IndiaTimes Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
A book against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act written by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was sold out six days after it was launched in the International Kolkata Book Fair, her publisher said. Titles favouring and opposing the CAA and the proposed nationwide NRC authored by others were also in high demand in the 12-day book fair which concluded on Sunday.
