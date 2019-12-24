Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > It’s a GIRL! Kalki Koechlin welcomes baby Sappho with a heart-warming post

It’s a GIRL! Kalki Koechlin welcomes baby Sappho with a heart-warming post

Bollywood Life Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
As reported earlier, Kalki Koechlin has given birth to a daughter. She welcomed her first-born with beau Guy Hershberg on Friday, that is, 7 February 2020. Kalki Koechlin took to her social handle to welcome her daughter, whom she has named Sappho.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Kalki on her 1st born: After 17 hours was so tired

Kalki on her 1st born: After 17 hours was so tired 01:05

 Kalki Koechlin has introduced her newborn baby girl Sappho to the world and thanked her team of doctors who did not give up on her even after a 17-hour-long labour.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kalki names her newborn baby girl Sappho [Video]Kalki names her newborn baby girl Sappho

Actress Kalki, who welcomed a daughter a few days ago, has named the newborn Sappho.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:43Published

Kalki Koechlin's UNTOLD Story of casting couch, sexual abuse I was called a Russian prostitute [Video]Kalki Koechlin's UNTOLD Story of casting couch, sexual abuse I was called a Russian prostitute

Kalki Koechlin's UNTOLD Story of casting couch, sexual abuse I was called a Russian prostitute

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 13:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kalki names her baby girl ‘Sappho’, shares this pic

Kalki Koechlin recently took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt post on Instagram with her fans where she not only revealed the name of her little...
IndiaTimes

Kalki Koechlin reveals baby girl's name, leaves 'Sappho's footprints on social media

Kalki Koechlin went on to welcome her baby girl 'Sapphos' on social media by sharing her little footprints
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.