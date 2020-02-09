Global  

Opposing BJP doesn`t mean opposing Hindu: RSS General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi

Zee News Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Addressing a two-day conference 'Vishwaguru Bharat - an RSS perspective' near Panaji, Joshi also said without Hindutva the country would be just yet another piece of land.  
