Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Oscars 2020 Live Updates: Laura Dern wins Best Supporting actress for Marriage Story

Oscars 2020 Live Updates: Laura Dern wins Best Supporting actress for Marriage Story

Bollywood Life Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Oscars 2020: While we can't wait to see the deserving winners the red carpet of the event has just started
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: Laura Dern Accepts the Oscar for Supporting Actress

Laura Dern Accepts the Oscar for Supporting Actress 02:26

 Watch Laura Dern's Oscar 2020 acceptance speech for Actress in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Nora Fanshaw in MARRIAGE STORY. Watch more highlights from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Recent related videos from verified sources

Laura Dern Wins Oscar For Best Supporting Actress [Video]Laura Dern Wins Oscar For Best Supporting Actress

Her performance as Nora Fanshaw in &quot;Marriage Story&quot; also won her accolades at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and the BAFTAs.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:55Published

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Laura Dern on the Oscars 2020 Audience Cam [Video]Lin-Manuel Miranda and Laura Dern on the Oscars 2020 Audience Cam

Join the audience live at the Oscars 2020! Lin-Manuel Miranda and Laura Dern meet during a break in the awards show. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Laura Dern wins best supporting actress Oscar for 'Marriage Story'

Laura Dern, whose Hollywood career has spanned more than four decades, won her first Oscar on Sunday for her portrayal of a ruthless divorce lawyer in domestic...
Reuters

Dern wins supporting actress Oscar for ‘Marriage Story’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Laura Dern’s turn as a steely divorce attorney in “Marriage Story” made the case with Oscar jurors, who completed her awards season...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

18AKGOYAL

ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL RT @ABC: "This is the best birthday present ever!" Watch Laura Dern's acceptance speech for the Best Supporting Actress award. https://t.c… 6 seconds ago

04_pineda

Carlos Antonio Pineda RT @ABC: And the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress goes to... Laura Dern! https://t.co/8kz7m5vtnF #Oscars https://t.co/nByS8gY6jI 13 seconds ago

AmericanEducat7

American Education RT @ABC: "Some say never meet your heroes. But I say, if you're really blessed, you get them as your parents." A heartwarming moment as La… 15 seconds ago

DavidRegnier5

David Regnier RT @CBSNews: Laura Dern wins the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in "Marriage Story" #Oscars https://t.co/tfo6NTz2jO https:/… 33 seconds ago

ByTowne

ByTowne Cinema RT @VanityFair: With Laura Dern’s victory, five of the nine best picture nominees have now won #Oscars https://t.co/y5vOOdiCpS 35 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.