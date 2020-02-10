Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > #Oscars2020 : Brad Pitt dedicates his FIRST acting Oscar win to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino

#Oscars2020 : Brad Pitt dedicates his FIRST acting Oscar win to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino

Bollywood Life Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt managed to beat Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood), and Al Pacino and Joe Pesci (The Irishman) and earned this honour.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: Brad Pitt Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Brad Pitt Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview 01:40

 Watch Brad Pitt on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD and working with director Quentin Tarantino two and a half times in his career. See more highlights from the red carpet on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Recent related videos from verified sources

Laura Dern Gives Heartwarming Tribute to Parents During Oscars Acceptance Speech | THR News [Video]Laura Dern Gives Heartwarming Tribute to Parents During Oscars Acceptance Speech | THR News

The first-time Oscar winner thanked her cast, director Noah Baumbach while also expressing gratitude for her famous actor parents, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:03Published

Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper on the Oscars 2020 Audience Cam [Video]Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper on the Oscars 2020 Audience Cam

Join the audience live at the Oscars 2020! Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper meet during a break in the awards show. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hallelujah! Brad Pitt wins his first acting Oscar, and the world rejoices

Brad Pitt finally snagged his first acting Oscar for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," and we couldn't be more thrilled. He's deserved it forever.
USATODAY.com

Pitt wins Oscar as supporting actor for “Once Upon a Time”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brad Pitt won his first acting Oscar on Sunday night, claiming the supporting actor trophy for “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.” Pitt...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersE! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Merlynto1

INTERNATIONAL♥️FASHION QUEEN RT @BritishVogue: Brad Pitt scoops the award in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category at the #Oscars and dedicates the award to his… 7 minutes ago

moon1luv

Moon1luv RT @lovebscott: Brad Pitt Dedicates First Acting Oscar to His Children: 'I Adore You' https://t.co/9AHsLczPDi via @TooFab #Oscars #Oscars20… 26 minutes ago

GabbarRaush

RUSTOM |Raush😘 RT @Koimoi: Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt Wins His FIRST Academy Award For Once Upon A Time In Hollywood; Dedicates It To His Kids By:@iamp00ja… 51 minutes ago

jainharshit348

Harshit Jain RT @bollywood_life: #Oscars2020 : Brad Pitt dedicates his FIRST acting Oscar win to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood director Quentin Tarantin… 1 hour ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife #Oscars2020 : Brad Pitt dedicates his FIRST acting Oscar win to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood director Quentin Tara… https://t.co/7qoJZyz4Rk 1 hour ago

lovebscott

B. Scott Brad Pitt Dedicates First Acting Oscar to His Children: 'I Adore You' https://t.co/9AHsLczPDi via @TooFab #Oscars #Oscars2020 1 hour ago

Koimoi

Koimoi.com Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt Wins His FIRST Academy Award For Once Upon A Time In Hollywood; Dedicates It To His Kids By… https://t.co/eSzC4spHSa 2 hours ago

MRoopchand143

Roopchand Mahanthi RT @pinkvilla: Oscars 2020 winner Brad Pitt dedicates Academy Award to his & Angelina Jolie's kids: I adore you #Oscar #Oscars2020 #BradPit… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.