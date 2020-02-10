Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > #Oscars2020 complete winners list: Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, 1917 and Parasite bag top honours at the Academy Awards

#Oscars2020 complete winners list: Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, 1917 and Parasite bag top honours at the Academy Awards

Bollywood Life Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Oscars 2020: For the unversed, Brad Pitt won his first-ever Oscar award and dedicated the same his film's director, Quentin Tarantino. Also, check out the complete winners' list of the ceremony here.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Mindy Kaling Wants Brad Pitt and Laura Dern to Kiss On Stage | Oscars 2020

Mindy Kaling Wants Brad Pitt and Laura Dern to Kiss On Stage | Oscars 2020 01:33

 Mindy Kaling Wants Brad Pitt and Laura Dern to Kiss On Stage | Oscars 2020

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Oscars winners' room: Parasite makes history as first non-English language film to win best picture [Video]Oscars winners' room: Parasite makes history as first non-English language film to win best picture

Director Bong Joon-ho said the film industry is overcoming language barriers after Parasite became the first non-English language film to win an Oscar for best picture. He added winning the award felt..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published

Oscars 2020: Red carpet fashion [Video]Oscars 2020: Red carpet fashion

The Academy Awards brought out the biggest names in Hollywood on Sunday, with A-listers Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Margot Robbie all making their way through the red carpet ahead of the show.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Go Backstage at Oscars 2020 with These Incredible Photos!

Photographers were stationed backstage at the 2020 Oscars and captured so many incredible moments while winners and presenters were hanging out with each other....
Just Jared

Final stop for Oscar winners? Engraving bar

Stars including Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger and "Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho get their Oscar statuettes engraved at the Governors...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

Tweets about this

AwastheeSuraj

सूरज अवस्थी RT @IndianExpress: #Oscars2020: The complete list of winners | #Oscars #BradPitt #OscarAwards #BestActor See more celebrity videos at http… 1 minute ago

18AKGOYAL

ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL RT @EconomicTimes: #Oscars2020: Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite', Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt... here's all that made history | https://t.co/eySt3G… 5 minutes ago

AhmedabadTimes

Ahmedabad Times Here’s the complete list of all the winners! #Oscars2020 https://t.co/QOiw49KQKN 5 minutes ago

EconomicTimes

Economic Times #Oscars2020: Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite', Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt... here's all that made history |… https://t.co/RQ2PG8zjKK 6 minutes ago

baphometx

George Roussos #Oscars2020 Complete Winners List: #Parasite Dominates the 92nd Academy Awards https://t.co/kIR452nso3 #Oscars https://t.co/7xqsWR8tEi 8 minutes ago

mediadarbarnews

Media Darbar #Oscarawards2020 | Check out the Complete List of Winners from the 92nd Academy Awards. #Oscar2020 #OscarSunday… https://t.co/8ss5psZc2F 10 minutes ago

deebann_dee

DeDe Bannister RT @SkyNews: Al Pacino is a veteran when it comes to the #Oscars - but he's admitted to Sky News that "you never quite learn how to handle"… 11 minutes ago

NikeMorgan

Nike Morgan RT @masalauae: Oscars 2020: The Complete Winners List It was Oscars night!! With celebrities like #JoaquinPhoenix, #BradPitt, #ScarlettJoha… 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.