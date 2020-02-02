Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > #Oscars2020: Parasite bags the trophy for Best Film and Best Director, upsetting crowd favourite Sam Mendes' 1917

#Oscars2020: Parasite bags the trophy for Best Film and Best Director, upsetting crowd favourite Sam Mendes' 1917

Bollywood Life Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
#Oscars2020: The night belonged to the South Korean film, Parasite. It bagged the trophy for Best Film and Best Director, upsetting crowd favourite Sam Mendes' 1917. Maker Bong Jong-ho thanked Martin Scorses and Quentin Tarantino
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Parasite Wins Best Picture (Social) [Video]Parasite Wins Best Picture (Social)

Parasite Wins Best Picture Oscar

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:09Published

Natalie Portman Calls Out the Oscars for Snubbed Women Directors [Video]Natalie Portman Calls Out the Oscars for Snubbed Women Directors

Natalie Portman Calls Out the Oscars for Snubbed Women Directors The Oscar winning actress embroidered her Dior cape with the names of all the female directors who were overlooked by the Academy this..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oscars 2020: Parasite's Bong Joon-ho beats favourite Sam Mendes to win Best Director

He becomes first South Korean filmmaker to win the award
Independent

'1917' wins best film and best director at BAFTA awards

First World War drama "1917" was the big winner at the BAFTAs on Sunday, picking up seven awards including best picture and director for Sam Mendes, the first...
Reuters Also reported by •AceShowbizHinduMid-DayDeutsche WelleMENAFN.comRTTNews

Tweets about this

agnes_korea22

yunita agnes dalia RT @bollywood_life: #Oscars2020: Parasite bags the trophy for Best Film and Best Director, upsetting crowd favourite Sam Mendes' 1917 #19… 14 minutes ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife #Oscars2020: Parasite bags the trophy for Best Film and Best Director, upsetting crowd favourite Sam Mendes' 1917… https://t.co/sc2qiz1qAG 1 hour ago

myntra

Myntra Director Bong Joon-ho is a happy man. Parasite bags Best International Feature Film & also the Best Director trophy… https://t.co/IKmSFzBFf9 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.