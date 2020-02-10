Global  

Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt gets political while accepting best supporting actor award — watch video

Bollywood Life Monday, 10 February 2020
Actor Brad Pitt bagged the supporting actor Oscar for his portrayal of stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. During his speech, he called out the Trump impeachment trial for blocking the testimony of former national security adviser John Bolton.
News video: Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars

Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars 01:33

 Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars Pitt won for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.' This is his first Oscar win as an actor. He previously won an Academy Award for his work as a producer on '12 Years Slave.' Pitt had also...

