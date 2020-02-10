Oscars 2020: Priyanka Chopra congratulates the team of Parasite, says 'It's time for representation'

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: #Oscars2020 : @priyankachopra pens down a heartwarming note after team '#Parasite' wins the #92AcademyAwards for the #Bes… 57 minutes ago

Vivek Sharma RT @bollybubble: #Oscars2020: #PriyankaChopra gives the #AcademyAwards a miss; congratulates team ‘#Parasite’ for its historic win @priyan… 2 hours ago

newsnation24 Oscars 2020: Priyanka Chopra congratulates team 'Parasite' for making history by becoming the first non-E - Times of India... 2 hours ago

Beta Droid India Oscars 2020: Priyanka Chopra congratulates team ‘Parasite’ for making history by becoming the first non-E – Times o… https://t.co/Ty7SnqS6DW 4 hours ago

Tejas Gadiya RT @Spotboye: .@priyankachopra congratulates Team Parasite for making history as the first non-English film to win this coveted award at #O… 4 hours ago

SpotboyE .@priyankachopra congratulates Team Parasite for making history as the first non-English film to win this coveted a… https://t.co/s3hxMmpYKs 4 hours ago

Bollywood Bubble #Oscars2020: #PriyankaChopra gives the #AcademyAwards a miss; congratulates team ‘#Parasite’ for its historic win… https://t.co/1exSomYYIs 6 hours ago