Oscars 2020: Priyanka Chopra congratulates the team of Parasite, says 'It's time for representation'

Monday, 10 February 2020
Oscars 2020: Priyanka Chopra is elated at the success of Parasite, says entertainers have the quality to transcend boundaries
News video: Priyanka Chopra 'couldn't make it' to Oscars 2020, shares throwback photos

Priyanka Chopra 'couldn't make it' to Oscars 2020, shares throwback photos 01:20

 Just a few hours before Oscars 2020, actress Priyanka Chopra shared that she couldn't make it to the gala this year. But she took her fans back in time and posted photos of her past looks from the prestigious awards ceremony. #Priyanka Chopra #Oscars

And the Oscar for MVP goes to: Bong Joon-ho [Video]And the Oscar for MVP goes to: Bong Joon-ho

'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho had the time of his life at the Oscars.

Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars [Video]Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars

Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars The 92nd Academy Awards have come and gone, but not without several memorable moments. The night kicked off with a performance from Janelle Monae during which she shouted..

Oscars: Priyanka congratulates team Parasite

International star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all praise for team 'Parasite' on winning the Best Picture award at the 92nd Academy Awards. She took her Instagram...
IndiaTimes

Trending Entertainment News Today: Parasite dominates Oscars 2020, Malang enjoys a good first weekend

From Parasite dominating the Oscars and Priyanka Chopra sending out a heartfelt congratulatory message to the team to Deepika Padukone touting Mahabharat as her...
Bollywood Life

Tweets about this

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: #Oscars2020 : @priyankachopra pens down a heartwarming note after team '#Parasite' wins the #92AcademyAwards for the #Bes… 57 minutes ago

Vivek_2Sharma

Vivek Sharma RT @bollybubble: #Oscars2020: #PriyankaChopra gives the #AcademyAwards a miss; congratulates team ‘#Parasite’ for its historic win @priyan… 2 hours ago

newsnation_24

newsnation24 Oscars 2020: Priyanka Chopra congratulates team 'Parasite' for making history by becoming the first non-E - Times of India... 2 hours ago

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India Oscars 2020: Priyanka Chopra congratulates team ‘Parasite’ for making history by becoming the first non-E – Times o… https://t.co/Ty7SnqS6DW 4 hours ago

TejasGadiya

Tejas Gadiya RT @Spotboye: .@priyankachopra congratulates Team Parasite for making history as the first non-English film to win this coveted award at #O… 4 hours ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE .@priyankachopra congratulates Team Parasite for making history as the first non-English film to win this coveted a… https://t.co/s3hxMmpYKs 4 hours ago

bollybubble

Bollywood Bubble #Oscars2020: #PriyankaChopra gives the #AcademyAwards a miss; congratulates team ‘#Parasite’ for its historic win… https://t.co/1exSomYYIs 6 hours ago

bombaytimes

BombayTimes The actress believes that the South Korean drama #Parasite is an inspiration in many ways! @priyankachopra… https://t.co/SGBlVCLotq 6 hours ago

