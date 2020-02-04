Global  

'Can't block roads for protests': Supreme Court on anti-CAA stir at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

'Can't block roads for protests': Supreme Court on anti-CAA stir at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

IndiaTimes Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Monday said the anti-CAA protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh cannot block public roads and create inconvenience for others. The SC issued notices to Centre, Delhi govt and the police on the pleas seeking removal of protesters and further said that the protest at Shaheen Bagh is going on for long but it cannot create inconvenience for others.
SC on Shaheen Bagh protest: People entitled to protest, but can't block roads indefinitely| Oneindia

