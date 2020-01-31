Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018: 'No inquiry needed for lodging FIR'

صادق RT @ShoaibDaniyal: Hindu nationalists have long used street protests to gently persuade the Supreme Court to see its pov. Now Ambedkarite… 46 seconds ago Ankush Singh RT @VashiMant: Having fought 100+ cases of Dalit atrocity (mostly by Tughlaqi mindset) inside & outside commission, we can only say our SCs… 2 minutes ago Vijaykant Motiram Gaikwad RT @Gameof498A: This Kangaroo Court is more spineless than any Politician. Then they said SC is a Watchdog of Government who always upholds… 5 minutes ago Ons Charter RT @scroll_in: Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of amendments to SC/ST Act https://t.co/1Pmid2ALqR 6 minutes ago Gurdeep Singh AAP RT @PTI_News: Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018 11 minutes ago Sangamkulesh Supreme Court Upholds Constitutional Validity Of SC/ST Amendment Act https://t.co/BO1LYEu8WI 12 minutes ago Nikhil Kumar RT @SupremeCourtFan: Supreme Court upholds amendments made to nullify own judgment diluting provisions of SC/ST Act - The Hindu https://t.c… 12 minutes ago Vinod 🔭🎬🎥📽️🎞️ RT @vijayrpandey: Breaking: Supreme Court upholds the constitutional validity of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of… 14 minutes ago