SC order on reservation: Govt says it was not party in court

IndiaTimes Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The government on Monday informed Lok Sabha that it was not a party in the Supreme Court which has ordered that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments.
Govt responds to SC order on reservation

The government on Monday informed Lok Sabha that it was not a party in the Supreme Court which has ordered that states are not bound to provide reservation in...
IndiaTimes

Rahul Gandhi: It's in DNA of BJP-RSS to try and erase reservations

*New Delhi:* It is in the DNA of the BJP and the RSS to try and erase reservations, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday and asserted that his party will...
Mid-Day


