Kartik Aaryan opens up on doing his first action movie, with Tanhaji Director Om Raut

Bollywood Life Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Actor Kartik Aaryan has shown his romantic side and comic skills in various Bollywood films. Now, the audience will get to see his action avatar in a film to be helmed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut.
News video: Kartik Aaryan thrilled about his first action movie

Kartik Aaryan thrilled about his first action movie 01:15

 Actor Kartik Aaryan has shown his romantic side and comic skills in various Bollywood films. Now, the audience will get to see his action avatar in a film to be helmed by "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" director Om Raut.

