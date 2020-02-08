Global  

Delhi election results: constituencies to watch out for

Hindu Monday, 10 February 2020
With the Delhi Assembly election results scheduled to be announced tomorrow, here are some of the key constituencies to watch.
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Delhi election 2020: Voting for 70-Assembly constituencies underway

Delhi election 2020: Voting for 70-Assembly constituencies underway 03:14

 Voting for 70-Assembly constituencies underway in Delhi. The polling began at 8 am. Voters are seen standing in queue to cast their votes amid tight security. Delhi election is largely being seen as 2-way race between AAP and BJP.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi polls 2020: AAP cites videos to back claims that efforts to tamper EVMs being made |OneIndia [Video]Delhi polls 2020: AAP cites videos to back claims that efforts to tamper EVMs being made |OneIndia

CONG ON POST-POLL ALLIANCE WITH AAP: DEPENDS ON ELECTION RESULTS, DELHI POLLS: AAP CITES VIDEOS, SAYS VOTING MACHINES TAMPERED, RSS LEADER: THOSE WHO WANT TO WORK FOR INDIA, MUST WORK FOR HINDUS, GOA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

AAP sweep or surprise BJP win in Delhi? Suspense to end tomorrow

A day before the Delhi election results, the BJP on Monday exuded confidence that it would form the government but adopted a cautious approach on plans for...
IndiaTimes

Congress leaders speak in two different voices on supporting AAP after Delhi Assembly election 2020 result

Congress leaders have been left high and dry after all exit polls on Delhi Assembly election predicted an absolute victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) when...
Zee News

