UK High Court to hear Vijay Mallya's appeal against extradition to India on Tuesday

IndiaTimes Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The Royal Courts of Justice in London will hear the appeal against a magistrates' court extradition order, signed off by former UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid in February last year. The 64-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss, who remains on bail since his arrest on an extradition warrant in April 2017, had sought permission to appeal from the High Court against the extradition order.
