Delhi Assembly election result 2020: AAP eyes big win, BJP hopes for high score, Congress seeks resurgence

Zee News Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
While AAP is eyeing a big win in Delhi Assembly election 2020, the BJP is hoping to topple the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.
News video: Exit Polls predict AAP return to Delhi, BJP a distant second? | OneIndia News

Exit Polls predict AAP return to Delhi, BJP a distant second? | OneIndia News 04:56

 All eyes on Delhi Assembly election results tomorrow; Exit polls predict AAP sweep, BJP a distant second; Congress to move privilege motion against Thawarchand Gehlot; Supreme Court asks how can 4-month-old protest; Jamia protesters march to Parliament pushed back by barricades; Police register...

Voters respond to Sinn Fein's big gains in Irish election [Video]Voters respond to Sinn Fein's big gains in Irish election

Dublin voters respond to the landslide result for Sinn Fein in the Irish General Election which sent shockwaves around the country. The dominance of two parties since the foundation of the State has..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

I am against Congress-AAP alliance in Delhi Subhash Chopra on Delhi polls [Video]I am against Congress-AAP alliance in Delhi Subhash Chopra on Delhi polls

I am against Congress-AAP alliance in Delhi Subhash Chopra on Delhi polls

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published


Delhi Assembly election result 2020: BJP exudes confidence of forming govt in Delhi

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari asserted that his party will win more than 45 seats in the 70-membered assembly and form the government.
Zee News

Congress leaders speak in two different voices on supporting AAP after Delhi Assembly election 2020 result

Congress leaders have been left high and dry after all exit polls on Delhi Assembly election predicted an absolute victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) when...
Zee News

prabhalight

Prabha Venkatesh RT @republic: Arvind Kejriwal taking no chances, deploys AAP workers to secure EVM strongrooms https://t.co/GhkwR4kSXe 15 minutes ago

HarshEmpire8

[email protected] RT @indiatvnews: #DelhiResultsOnIndiaTV : Watch 70 reporters from 70 constituencies LIVE from 6 am on @indiatvnews #DelhiElections2020 #de… 18 minutes ago

JurelVivek

vivek jurel RT @attorneybharti: On d eve of counting day of Delhi Assembly Election 2020 which by all d exit polls is going 2 result in formation of Ar… 36 minutes ago

anubhutivishnoi

Anubhuti Vishnoi RT @SpokespersonECI: Arrangements for the dissemination of result trends for General Election to the Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi,… 50 minutes ago

naveen_kumar359

Naveen Kumar RT @indiatvnews: Delhi Election Result: Watch 70 reporters from 70 constituencies LIVE from 6 am on India TV #DelhiResultsOnIndiaTV #Delh… 51 minutes ago

indiatvnews

India TV #DelhiResultsOnIndiaTV : Watch 70 reporters from 70 constituencies LIVE from 6 am on @indiatvnews… https://t.co/fj4cFqUL0W 57 minutes ago

