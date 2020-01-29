Global  

Bigg Boss 13 Somvaar Ka Vaar Live Updates: Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Jeetendra Kumar promote Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Monday, 10 February 2020
Bigg Boss 13 Somvaar Ka Vaar Live Updates: Rajat Sharma is here to question the contestants as well as Salman Khan while Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Jeetendra Kumar promote Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
News video: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar promote Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in Mumbai

Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar promote Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in Mumbai 01:24

 Cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan promoted the film in Mumbai. Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar were spotted among others. Maanvi Gagroo and Gajraj Rao was also present at the promotional event.

Ayushmann: India ready for same sex relationship [Video]Ayushmann: India ready for same sex relationship

On the release of the gay rom-com "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", Ayushmaan said he is glad that India is ready is for a film on same-sex relationship. #AyushmannKhurrana,..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:22Published

Salman Khan To LAUNCH Sooryavanshi TEASER With Katrina Akshay | Bigg Boss 13 GRAND Finale [Video]Salman Khan To LAUNCH Sooryavanshi TEASER With Katrina Akshay | Bigg Boss 13 GRAND Finale

Revealed the full details of grand finale preparations, the budget of the show, mall task and a possiblity of double eviction, teaser launch of Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starer Sooryavanshi in the..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 02:36Published


'SMZS' song 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho' is out

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to win the hearts of the audience with his upcoming film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'. Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, the actor plays...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DayDNABollywood LifeIndian Express

'Trying to bring these conversations out of closet': Ayushmann Khurrana on his choice of films

In his next film titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann is proud to play the role of a gay man.
DNA Also reported by •Bollywood LifeIndian Express

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Salman Khan Welcomes Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendre Kumar And Neena Gupta Bigg B… https://t.co/5P0jSiQbme 15 minutes ago

nirnaykapoor

Nirnay Kapoor RT @IndiaTVShowbiz: Uh-oh! It's going to be fun tomorrow with @RajatSharmaLive in the @BiggBoss house. Are you excited? Watch the episode o… 48 minutes ago

IndiaTVShowbiz

IndiaTV ShowBiz Uh-oh! It's going to be fun tomorrow with @RajatSharmaLive in the @BiggBoss house. Are you excited? Watch the episo… https://t.co/dUemZmCb0P 56 minutes ago

indiatvnews

India TV RT @IndiaTVShowbiz: #BiggBoss13 Somvaar Ka Vaar: @BeingSalmanKhan answers @RajatSharmaLive's 'tedhe' questions, no elimination https://t.co… 1 hour ago

IndiaTVShowbiz

IndiaTV ShowBiz #BiggBoss13 Somvaar Ka Vaar: @BeingSalmanKhan answers @RajatSharmaLive's 'tedhe' questions, no elimination https://t.co/mAJmvFoh3f 1 hour ago

dna

DNA '#BiggBoss13' Episode 38 #SomvaarKaVaar Preview: #AyushmannKhurrana makes #SalmanKhan '#ShubhMangalZyaadaSaavdhan' https://t.co/kzHyJiUuiL 2 hours ago

dna

DNA '#BiggBoss13' #SomvaarKaVaar promo: #SalmanKhan accused of separating #AsiManshi, #SidNaaz since he isn't getting w… https://t.co/y57kcNtjCK 4 hours ago

latestly

LatestLY VIDEO: #BiggBoss13 Somvaar Ka Vaar Preview: #RajatSharma Quizzes #SalmanKhan With a Shaadi Question & Catch the Fir… https://t.co/7kkP4RktDu 1 day ago

