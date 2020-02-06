Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Bigg Boss 13 Somvaar Ka Vaar Twitter Reactions: #SupremeSid trends as fans want Sidharth Shukla to win the show

Bigg Boss 13 Somvaar Ka Vaar Twitter Reactions: #SupremeSid trends as fans want Sidharth Shukla to win the show

Bollywood Life Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 13 Somvaar Ka Vaar Twitter Reactions: Fans have decided and want Sidharth Shukla to win the beautiful trophy of Bigg Boss 13 and hence have started tweeting and #SupremeSid is trending
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Pinkvilla - Published < > Embed
News video: Rashami Desais mom on her breakup friendship going kaput with Shefali Zariwala Bigg Boss 13

Rashami Desais mom on her breakup friendship going kaput with Shefali Zariwala Bigg Boss 13 13:50

 Rashami Desais mom on her breakup friendship going kaput with Shefali Zariwala Bigg Boss 13

Recent related videos from verified sources

An 'American Pie' Reunion On FOX's 'Outmatched' Is In The Works! [Video]An "American Pie" Reunion On FOX's "Outmatched" Is In The Works!

"American Pie" fans rejoice! Jason Biggs teases an upcoming episode of FOX's "Outmatched" that will feature his "American Pie" co-stars, Alyson Hannigan and Eddie Kaye Thomas. BUILD is a live interview..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 03:25Published

Becoming A Parent Has Changed Jason Bigg's Approach To Acting [Video]Becoming A Parent Has Changed Jason Bigg's Approach To Acting

Actor Jason Biggs, who played Larry on Netflix's "Orange is the New Black," discusses how the dramedy series was his first foreay into drama after his iconic comedic career with "American Pie." BUILD..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13, Weekend Ka Vaar, Twitter reactions: Fans trend #SidNaazInTopTwo as they wish to see Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill together in the finale

Shehnaaz Gill's father is also in favour of #SidNaaz and he doesn't mind if his daughter wishes to get married to the Dil Se Dil Tak actor, Sidharth Shukla.
Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13 Mall Task: Police tightens security at Oberoi Mall as Sidharth Shukla - Asim Riaz fans go berserk

Bigg Boss 13: Police tightens security around Oberoi Mall as Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz fans land up in huge numbers
Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.