Confirmed! THIS Housefull 4 actress will romance Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Bollywood news: After Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Salman Khan will turn Santa for his fans and present Kick 2 as a gift.
Pooja Hegde to star opposite Salman Khan in in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Pooja Hegde to star opposite Salman Khan in in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

 Actress Pooja Hegde joins Superstar Salman Khan in the upcoming film "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali".

Salman Khan's EID 2021 Movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Plot REVEALED!

Salman Khan's film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali's plot has been revealed.

Salman Khan's film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali's plot has been revealed. Watch the video to know the details about the same.

Credit: Bollywood NOW

Salman Khan To Romance Kriti Sanon In Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali? | EID 2021 Release

Kriti Sanon might be seen romancing Salman Khan in his upcoming next titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Kriti Sanon might be seen romancing Salman Khan in his upcoming next titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Watch the video to know details about the same.

Credit: Bollywood NOW


'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' actor Pooja Hegde to romance Salman Khan in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Pooja Hegde has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Salman Khan in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.
DNA

Pooja Hegde’s pairing with Salman Khan will bring freshness to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Sajid Nadiadwala


Indian Express

