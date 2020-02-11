Global  

Delhi election result 2020: Counting begins at 11 districts in presence of 33 observers

Zee News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
In the wake of ongoing anti-CAA protest in Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi CEO's Office had put all five polling stations in the area under the "critical" category. Security personnel was deputed at strong rooms storing electronic voting machines.
