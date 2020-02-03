Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

*We that are young*



Aaditya Thackeray tries a gadget at a session in Vashi where he addressed a crowd of 1500 youngsters. *Pic/Sameer Markande*



*When Bombay celebrated Bombay's best writing*



*Ranjit Hoskote, Brinda Miller, Atul Kumar (left, back row) Pics/ Pradeep Dhivar*



Bombay was there. And, so was Mumbai. From... *We that are young*Aaditya Thackeray tries a gadget at a session in Vashi where he addressed a crowd of 1500 youngsters. *Pic/Sameer Markande**When Bombay celebrated Bombay's best writing**Ranjit Hoskote, Brinda Miller, Atul Kumar (left, back row) Pics/ Pradeep Dhivar*Bombay was there. And, so was Mumbai. From 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier *All clear* Gauri Khan peeps into the viewfinder to approve a photograph clicked of her at an event at her Santacruz store on Sunday. Pic/Anurag...

Mid-Day 1 week ago





Tweets about this